Kering - Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 29 to April 2, 2021

Paris, April 2, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 29 to April 2, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/03/2021 FR0000121485 4,051 570.9333 XPAR TOTAL 4,051 570.9333

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/200c954f9348b59b/original/Kering-statement-of-own-share-dealings-from-March-29-to-April-2-2021-pdf.pdf

