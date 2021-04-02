 
Gene Miles retires as CEO of First Farmers Bank & Trust, remains CEO and President of First Farmers Financial Corporation ( FFMR )

CONVERSE, Ind., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with established succession planning, Gene Miles retired from his daily responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers Bank & Trust on March 31, 2021. His impact on the Bank is immeasurable and the growth during his tenure is unparalleled throughout our company history. Gene will continue in his role going forward as President and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers Financial Corporation ( FFMR ). Bank President Mark “Doc” Holt will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the bank going forward.

Gene served First Farmers for over 41 years and his career has touched on nearly every capacity within the institution, including branch manager, commercial loan officer, compliance officer, investment officer, marketing officer and accounting officer. Starting as a branch manager in 1979 at a time when the Bank had 3 locations, less than 30 employees, and a total asset size of $44 million, Gene was mentored by many former Bank officers and worked closely with prior president Robert Larrison. He assumed the role of executive vice president in 1984 and president in 1997 and president & CEO in 1999. In 2016, Gene was awarded the Bruning Award, the American Bankers Association’s premiere award for agricultural Banking. In 2020, Gene was honored with a Leaders in Banking Excellence award through the Indiana Bankers Association.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

Contact:
Tade J Powell
Senior Vice President
Tade.Powell@ffbt.com




