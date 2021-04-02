Ageas publishes its 2020 reports





Ageas has today released a set of 2020 reports consisting of two separate publications:

the Annual Report 2020 including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2020 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV;

the Business Report 2020 providing an overview of Ageas's businesses around the world, a snapshot of its accomplishments in 2020, alongside its future ambitions.

These publications are accessible through the Investors pages on the Ageas website and on a specific website dedicated to the 2020 performance: reporting2020.ageas.com.

The 2020 annual results were published on 24 February 2021.

