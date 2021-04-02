 
MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. ACQUIRES GOLDEN ISLES MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITY

Charlotte, North Carolina, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. (OTC:MHPC) today announced the acquisition of Golden Isles manufactured housing community.

Golden Isles is a 121 lot property located in Brunswick, Georgia. The company now has 20 owned and operated manufactured housing communities totaling 1,356 lots.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates; acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities in high growth markets and is actively seeking to expand its portfolio.

Contact:
Michael Z. Anise
President and Chief Financial Officer
(980) 273-1702

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release regarding us, our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that could cause actual performance and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our judgment as of the date of publication of this press release and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements include those factors described in the “Risk Factor” section in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.  Our company, our management and our affiliates assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the initial publication of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events.


