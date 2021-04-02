Latecoere Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
|
DATE
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
March 31, 2021
94,818,518
Number of theoretical voting rights * : 94,902,608
Number of exercisable voting rights** : 94,826,341
* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
