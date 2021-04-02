 
Latecoere Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021   

Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT):

DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

March 31, 2021

94,818,518

Number of theoretical voting rights * : 94,902,608

Number of exercisable voting rights** : 94,826,341

* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

19.03.21
Latécoère: Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020 and the Notes Attached to the Consolidated Financial Statements
16.03.21
Latécoère Reports FY 2020 Results
09.03.21
Latecoere: Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority