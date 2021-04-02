Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, payable on May 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2021.

