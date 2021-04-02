 
checkAd

Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 18:18  |  52   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Long
Basispreis 20,52€
Hebel 10,69
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,74€
Hebel 9,35
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares
forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

578,611,362

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 614,987,885

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 602,443,212

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of March 31, 2021 (36,376,523 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of March 31, 2021 (12,544,673 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of March 31, 2021).

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital Regulatory News: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE): Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement   21 rue La Boétie   75008 PARIS   FRANCE   (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE) Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Minority, Women and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Broker Dealers Help to Underwrite Deutsche ...
TechnipFMC and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave and Wind Power Project
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin
Moderna Provides Storage Update & Announces the U.S. FDA Authorizes Up To 15-Doses Per Vial of its ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions
WWE to Report First Quarter 2021 Results
Organigram Repays Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Atos ...
Heritage Cannabis Announces Strategic Re-financing with $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:05 Uhr
Invitation to the Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement of April 22, 2021
25.03.21
Veolia Environnement:  Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (English version)
21.03.21
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
18.03.21
Groupe Renault, Veolia & Solvay Join Forces to Recycle End-of-life EV Battery Metals in a Closed Loop
18.03.21
Veolia Environnement: Communiqué de mise à disposition - Document d’enregistrement universel / Rapport financier annuel 2020
11.03.21
Veolia Is Offering SUEZ to Preserve Its Activities in France Within the Same Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
682
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF