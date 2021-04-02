 
INVESTIGATION ALERT   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Canoo Inc. for Securities Fraud Violations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Canoo Inc. (“Canoo”) (NASDAQ: GOEV).

Canoo is a manufacturer of electric vehicles. On March 29, 2021, Canoo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, reporting a net loss of $89.9 million for the year. Canoo also announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Paul Balciunas, notified Canoo of his intention to resign.

The same day, The Verge released an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead: The startup’s also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article stated in part that “[w]hen pressed on the startup’s previous claims,” the current chairman pointed to its prior leadership and said “they were a little more aggressive” and “that talk of potential partnerships was ‘presumptuous.’” The article also stated that “Canoo quietly uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website on Monday that no longer mentions Hyundai.”

Following this news, the price of Canoo’s common stock fell approximately 21.2%, down from its March 29, 2021 closing price of $11.80 to a March 30, 2021 close of $9.30.

If you are a Canoo investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form http://www.ktmc.com/canoo-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medi ....

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

ZeitTitel
00:00 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors
01.04.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors
01.04.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors
01.04.21
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf of Canoo Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
31.03.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Canoo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
31.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors
30.03.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Canoo Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
30.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors
30.03.21
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – GOEV
23.03.21
Alles außer Tesla und VW: Diese 22 E-Auto-Aktien müssen Sie kennen – Mick Knauff: „Davon Nio, Geely, Fisker und BYD mit Top-Chancen"

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Canoo - EV-Unternehmen mit großem Wachstumspotential!