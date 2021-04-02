 
checkAd

Just Energy Provides Update on CCAA and Chapter 15 Processes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 19:48  |  71   |   |   

Appointment of Anthony Horton as Executive Chair

TORONTO, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that the order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) issued on March 19, 2021 has been given full force and effect in the United States under Chapter 15 of Title 11 of the U.S. Code in the cases currently pending in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.  

The Company also announced that the current Chairman of the Board, Anthony Horton, has been appointed as Executive Chair of the Company by the Board to, among other things, oversee and provide strategic direction with respect to the exploration and implementation of potential restructuring alternatives, while the Company is undergoing the CCAA and U.S. Chapter 15 processes. Mr. Horton has more than 25 years of energy experience and was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Energy Future Holdings and Senior Director of Corporate and Public Policy at TXU Energy. He has served on the board of directors and committees of numerous companies involved in turnarounds and restructuring matters.

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Horton, the Company also announced that it has established a Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee of the Board to, among other things, oversee, review and assess any government or regulatory actions associated with the Texas extreme weather event (the “Weather Event”). The Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee will be chaired by Marcie Zlotnik and its other members will be Mr. Horton and Scott Gahn.

“I look forward to the ongoing work with Tony, Marcie and the rest of the Board, as we continue to effectively serve our customers across North America, while managing the restructuring process,” said Mr. Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Just Energy will provide additional updates as developments warrant. Further information regarding the CCAA proceedings is available at the Monitor’s website http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy. Information regarding the CCAA proceedings can also be obtained by calling the Monitor’s hotline at 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340 or by email at justenergy@fticonsulting.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Just Energy Group Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Just Energy Provides Update on CCAA and Chapter 15 Processes Appointment of Anthony Horton as Executive Chair TORONTO, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lincoln Electric Acquires Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Tesla Q1 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Barrick’s Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Profitability Continues to Support Its Ten-Year ...
Allarity Therapeutics Submits Premarket Approval Application to U.S. FDA for DRP Companion ...
Grace Responds to 40 North
Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Solvay releases Integrated Report and Annual Report
Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.
SEB Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Just Energy Commences Trading on the OTC Pink Market
22.03.21
Just Energy Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
19.03.21
Just Energy Provides Update on CCAA Process
19.03.21
Just Energy Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
16.03.21
Just Energy Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
10.03.21
Just Energy Announces Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange have Commenced Delisting Proceedings
09.03.21
Following Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas and Protection Granted under the CCAA in Canada, Just Energy Receives Chapter 15 Bankruptcy Protection in U.S.
09.03.21
Following Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas, Just Energy Files for Relief Under CCAA in Canada and Chapter 15 in U.S. and Has Arranged US$125 Million Debtor in Possession Financing