 
checkAd

Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Completes Name Change to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 21:00  |  78   |   |   

Company to Hold Annual and Special Meeting on June 17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced that the Company has changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The decision to rename the Company signals the re-launch of the Company, and its intent to focus on the development of its proprietary drug, R-107, for the treatment of vaccine-resistant strains of COVID-19 as well as other viral infections. R-107 is a nitric oxide-releasing molecule designed to treat vaccine-resistant COVID-19 infection as well as the viruses that cause influenza and the common cold.

The Company’s ticker symbol will change as a result of the name change. The new ticker symbol will be CLAS, pending final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange which is anticipated early next week.

Shareholders will receive letters of transmittal from the Company’s transfer agent, which will also be posted on SEDAR, and which can be used to exchange their current share certificates for certificates with the Company’s new name. Shareholders holding shares in electronic form need not take any action. All shareholders should refer to the letter of transmittal and instructions from their broker/dealer.

The Company’s new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company’s active listed securities under its new name are:

  • Common shares: ISIN: CA1806341071 ; CUSIP: 180634107
  • Warrants designated as WT: ISIN: CA1806341154 ; CUSIP: 180634115
  • Warrants designated as WTS22: ISIN: CA1806341238 ; CUSIP: 180634123

The Company also announced today that it is holding its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 17, 2021 (together with any adjournment or postponement thereof, the “Meeting”). The record date for the Meeting is April 28, 2021. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2021, may vote at the Meeting. The Company's proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2021, may vote at the meeting. The Company's proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon. The Meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will include an update on the Company's operations and business strategy. For the convenience of shareholders, shareholders may view the Meeting live via a webcast. The link for the webcast will be included in shareholder materials, and will also be posted on the Company’s website in the investors section.

Seite 1 von 4
Kalytera Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Completes Name Change to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Company to Hold Annual and Special Meeting on June 17, 2021SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced that the Company has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lincoln Electric Acquires Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Tesla Q1 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Barrick’s Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Profitability Continues to Support Its Ten-Year ...
Allarity Therapeutics Submits Premarket Approval Application to U.S. FDA for DRP Companion ...
Grace Responds to 40 North
Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
Valneva - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – Mars 2021
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Solvay releases Integrated Report and Annual Report
Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Claritas Announces Completion of IND-Enabling In Vitro Genotoxicity Studies with R-107
26.03.21
Claritas Announces Addition of Perenlei Enkhbaatar, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA to the Company’s Board of Directors
18.03.21
Claritas Announces Appointment of Robert Farrell, J.D. as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors
17.03.21
Claritas Announces Completion of Canine Toxicology Studies
12.03.21
Claritas Announces Completion of IND-Enabling Rodent Toxicology Studies with R-107
08.03.21
Claritas Announces Formation of Nitric Oxide Scientific Advisory Board
05.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) Announces Addition of Professor Salvatore Cuzzocrea, Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors
04.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Announces Additional Program to Reduce the Rate and Spread of COVID-19 with Prophylactic R-107 Nasal Spray Designed to Provide Sustained Release of Nitric Oxide in the Nasal Cavities

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
78
Revolution in der Cannabismedizin mit Kalytera Therapeutics