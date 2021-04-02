Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Completes Name Change to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The decision to rename the Company signals the re-launch of the Company, and its intent to focus on the development of its proprietary drug, R-107, for the treatment of vaccine-resistant strains of COVID-19 as well as other viral infections. R-107 is a nitric oxide-releasing molecule designed to treat vaccine-resistant COVID-19 infection as well as the viruses that cause influenza and the common cold.

The Company’s ticker symbol will change as a result of the name change. The new ticker symbol will be CLAS, pending final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange which is anticipated early next week.

Shareholders will receive letters of transmittal from the Company’s transfer agent, which will also be posted on SEDAR, and which can be used to exchange their current share certificates for certificates with the Company’s new name. Shareholders holding shares in electronic form need not take any action. All shareholders should refer to the letter of transmittal and instructions from their broker/dealer.

The Company’s new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company’s active listed securities under its new name are:

Common shares: ISIN: CA1806341071 ; CUSIP: 180634107

Warrants designated as WT: ISIN: CA1806341154 ; CUSIP: 180634115

Warrants designated as WTS22: ISIN: CA1806341238 ; CUSIP: 180634123



The Company also announced today that it is holding its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 17, 2021 (together with any adjournment or postponement thereof, the “Meeting”). The record date for the Meeting is April 28, 2021. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2021, may vote at the Meeting. The Company's proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2021, may vote at the meeting. The Company's proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon. The Meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will include an update on the Company's operations and business strategy. For the convenience of shareholders, shareholders may view the Meeting live via a webcast. The link for the webcast will be included in shareholder materials, and will also be posted on the Company’s website in the investors section.