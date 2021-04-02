EANS-Voting Rights Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on April
02, 2021:
Person subject to notification obligation:
Name: Wolfgang Leitner
Name of shareholder(s): Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus
Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH
Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of March 31,
2021:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 31.50% | 0.00% | 31.50% | 104,000,000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 31.50% | | 31.50% | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|__________0.01%|__________31.49%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|_____________31.50%_____________|
______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018__________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting | |
| | | | rights that may | |
| Type of | | | be | % of voting |
| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________|
|_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|
