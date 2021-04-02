Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 to be Presented at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 Virtual Meeting
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that data relating to CK-3773274 (CK-274), including data regarding its
discovery and key optimization parameters, will be presented at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 Virtual Meeting, taking place online from April 5, 2021 to April 30, 2021.
Session Title: First Time Disclosures
Presentation Title: Discovery of CK-274: A novel, small molecule, cardiac myosin inhibitor for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM)
Presenter: Grace (Chihyuan) Chuang, Ph.D., Director, Medicinal Chemistry, Cytokinetics
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021
Time: 11:05 AM – 11:45 AM PT
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory interactions for omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.
