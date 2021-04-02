Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 to be Presented at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 Virtual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that data relating to CK-3773274 (CK-274), including data regarding its discovery and key optimization parameters, will be presented at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 Virtual Meeting, taking place online from April 5, 2021 to April 30, 2021.



Session Title: First Time Disclosures

Presentation Title: Discovery of CK-274: A novel, small molecule, cardiac myosin inhibitor for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM)

Presenter: Grace (Chihyuan) Chuang, Ph.D., Director, Medicinal Chemistry, Cytokinetics

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021

Time: 11:05 AM – 11:45 AM PT