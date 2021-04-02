 
checkAd

Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces today the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) which was approved by shareholders on May 31, 2019.

Jura granted an aggregate of 328,762 RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors in settlement of a portion of their directors’ compensation for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The RSUs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of their date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,550,515 RSUs under the RSU Plan to date.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website:        www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail:           info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Jura Energy Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces today the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q1 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Barrick’s Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Profitability Continues to Support Its Ten-Year ...
Allarity Therapeutics Submits Premarket Approval Application to U.S. FDA for DRP Companion ...
Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
Valneva - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – Mars 2021
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Solvay releases Integrated Report and Annual Report
Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.
SEB Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2020
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Issues Counterproposal to Hildene Plan
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration