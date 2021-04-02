 
checkAd

Timber Pharmaceuticals Sets Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Update on Its Annual Filings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 22:05  |  37   |   |   

Basking Ridge, NJ, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: TMBR) ("Timber” or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 1:00 pm EDT on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”).  The Company has established April 12, 2021 as the record date for the Annual Meeting.  

Meeting materials with details on the location of the Annual Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about April 23, 2021.  

The Company also advised that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, included in the Company’s Annual Form on Form 10-K, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter.  Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide.  It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. 

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company advances innovative clinical research in areas of high unmet need, by leveraging investigational therapies with proven mechanisms-of-action, well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, intellectual property rights, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
John Koconis 
Chief Executive Officer

jkoconis@timberpharma.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253-8881 

adaley@berrypr.com


Timber Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Timber Pharmaceuticals Sets Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Update on Its Annual Filings Basking Ridge, NJ, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: TMBR) ("Timber” or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q1 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Barrick’s Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Profitability Continues to Support Its Ten-Year ...
Allarity Therapeutics Submits Premarket Approval Application to U.S. FDA for DRP Companion ...
Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
Valneva - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – Mars 2021
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Solvay releases Integrated Report and Annual Report
Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.
SEB Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2020
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Issues Counterproposal to Hildene Plan
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results
17.03.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals’ Development Partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Enters into Licensing Agreement for Pascomer (TMB-002) in Europe
15.03.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces 50% Enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL Study in Congenital Ichthyosis
05.03.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
41
TMBR (Mkap $27 M) Cash $24 M / low floater mit attraktiver Pipeline
14.02.21
12
BioPharmX noch investieren ?