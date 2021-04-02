 
checkAd

Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Retirement of Independent Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that on March 31, 2021, Dennis Mahoney, an independent member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company since April 2010, notified the Company that he will not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and that Paul Donlin, an independent member of the Board of the Company since November 2007, notified the Company that he will retire from the Board on the date of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Their respective terms will end on the day of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting Date.

“The Company thanks Mr. Donlin and Mr. Mahoney for their many years of service. Mr. Donlin was there at our founding as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of our Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee and served in those roles with distinction for more than 13 years. His leadership was instrumental to the Company’s success and he shepherded the Company through difficult times as well,” says Gerry Creagh, the Company’s Chairman of the Board. Mr. Creagh further said that “Mr. Mahoney has also been a key component of our success having served as Chairman of our Audit Committee for more than nine years. We are sad to see them go and wish them the best.”

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.



Chimera Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Retirement of Independent Directors Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that on March 31, 2021, Dennis Mahoney, an independent member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company since April 2010, notified the Company that he will not …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin
Moderna Provides Storage Update & Announces the U.S. FDA Authorizes Up To 15-Doses Per Vial of its ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions
Apple Arcade Launches its Biggest Expansion Yet, Growing its Award-Winning Catalog to More Than 180 ...
Organigram Repays Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal
Heritage Cannabis Announces Strategic Re-financing with $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Atos ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Volkswagen AG Investors to Inquire About Class Action ...
Quidel Partners With San Diego Padres Organization for COVID-19 Testing
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Chimera Investment Corporation Sponsors Four Residential Mortgage Loan Securitizations and Retires Loan and Related Warrants
11.03.21
Chimera Declares First Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends