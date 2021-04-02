Steel Partners Holdings Announces Rory Yanchek Named President of MTI

Rory joins MTI following 25 years at 3M. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager of 3M’s Government business, where he led 3M’s efforts to build sustainable growth in USA Government markets. Prior to this position, he held several global business unit leadership roles, serving as Vice President and General Manager of 3M’s Aerospace and Commercial Transportation Division and 3M’s Defense Markets Division.

Steel Partners’ Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Rory as MTI’s President. He is a proven executive who brings a passion for leadership, building high-performing teams, and developing businesses. He has a track record of success in leading change, driving growth, and strengthening the operational performance of global business units. We are confident Rory is the right choice to take MTI forward.”

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) announced the appointment of Rory Yanchek as the President of MTI.

Earlier in his career, he served in various leadership roles in business development, marketing, and business management, including Six Sigma.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this great company,” said Yanchek. “MTI is an established leader in its industry with a history of growth and providing exceptional value for its customers. I am confident about the company’s future and look forward to working together with the team to build on this legacy and lead MTI into its next chapter.”

Rory earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in political science from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

About Steel Partners Holdings LP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, and youth sports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005263/en/