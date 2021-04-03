 
checkAd

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. - SQBG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.04.2021, 04:50  |  53   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SQBG).

On March 16, 2018, the Company filed its 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017, disclosing a goodwill impairment charge of $304.1 million. On May 20, 2020, the Company revealed that it was “cooperating with an investigation by the [SEC] into the Company’s controls and practices surrounding the impairment analyses of goodwill and intangible assets in 2016 and 2017.” On August 14, 2020, the Company disclosed the July 17, 2020 receipt of a Wells Notice related to the SEC’s investigation recommending that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company.

Then, on December 11, 2020, the SEC announced it had filed a complaint against the Company for failing to timely impair its goodwill pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles and, according to the press release, “by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Sequential’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Sequential’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Sequential shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-sqbg/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Sequential Brands Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. - SQBG Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SQBG). On March 16, 2018, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Arcade Launches its Biggest Expansion Yet, Growing its Award-Winning Catalog to More Than 180 ...
Fifth Third Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 ...
Walgreens Teams Up with John Legend to Remind Americans This Is Our Shot to Get Back to What ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q1 2021 Sales Communication
Pfizer Invites Public to Register for Webcast of Analyst and Investor Call to Review Oncology ...
The National Capital Bank of Washington Announces Quarterly Dividend
Wells Fargo Announces 2022 Earnings Release Date Information
Nanox Announces FDA Clearance of 510(k) for Single Source Nanox.ARC Digital X-Ray
Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary ...
Bank of America Acquires Axia Technologies, Inc.
Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.04.21
SQBG INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SQBG
18.03.21
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sequential Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17.03.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
17.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16.03.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Investors – SQBG