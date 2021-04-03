 
checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline – OTRK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.04.2021, 11:44  |  50   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 3, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ontrak securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Ontrak class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2052.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak’s largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak’s performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak’s largest customer did not find the Company’s program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak’s financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Ontrak class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2052.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Ontrak Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline – OTRK WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 3, 2021 lead plaintiff …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Arcade Launches its Biggest Expansion Yet, Growing its Award-Winning Catalog to More Than 180 ...
Walgreens Teams Up with John Legend to Remind Americans This Is Our Shot to Get Back to What ...
Pfizer Invites Public to Register for Webcast of Analyst and Investor Call to Review Oncology ...
Fifth Third Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages ...
Bank of America Acquires Axia Technologies, Inc.
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q1 2021 Sales Communication
MGI INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
SEB S.A.: Securities Repurchasing Programme- Weekly Disclosure
Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Ontrak Signs National Contract with LifeStance Health
26.03.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Ontrak, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
16.03.21
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive Officer
12.03.21
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTRK
12.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Investors
09.03.21
Ontrak Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
08.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
36
Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
19.09.20
1
OTRK - Ontrak