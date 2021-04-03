 
UK's Hard-Hit Small Businesses Get Free Digital Boost to Rebuild from COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Builder.ai Launches Free 'Digital Starter Kits' to Help Retailers and Restaurants Drive Sales, Keep Customers Safe and Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

LONDON, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Builder.ai, the leading AI-powered software development platform, today announced the launch of its new programme providing 'digital starter kits' as a means of giving hard-hit British businesses a fighting chance at rebuilding and thriving amidst the pandemic. The programme will make it easy for British small businesses to sell online with a free ecommerce 'shop in a box' and for restaurants to reopen safely with a free queueing app through Studio Store.

 

This comes at a critical time as the first set of UK lockdown restrictions are set to ease up on 12 April, 2021, when in-store shopping and outdoor dining at restaurants and pubs will be legally permitted. By taking their business online - at no charge and quickly - British retailers and restaurants will be able to generate more sales, while also keeping their customers safe, improving the customer experience and cultivating long-term loyalty.

The programme is specifically designed for:

  • Retailers who want to offer a digital customer experience (website and/or native app) to allow customers to make online purchases for click-and-collect or delivery
  • Restaurants, pubs and bars who want to reopen safely, allowing customers to book tables through a rich queueing system, which reduces wait times and delivers an exceptional and safe customer experience

The programme is especially important given the fact that retail sales volumes in the UK sank 8.25 percent in January 2021 compared to the previous month and 72 percent of UK restaurants/pubs feared they would be forced to close in 2021 due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. To make matters worse, the Centre for Economics and Business Research has just revealed that a year of COVID lockdowns cost the UK economy £251 billion.

"As British businesses gear up to reopen after months of lockdown, digitally-driven efficiency will be paramount for restaurants looking to turn over the maximum number of tables per shift and for retailers looking to offer delivery and click-and-collect options efficiently and safely," said Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-Founder and CEO of Builder.ai. "And software will be vital in making this happen. Our 'digital starter kit' programme gets to the very heart of the problem and provides a much-needed digital boost for British small businesses, who lost so many customers and so much revenue due to the pandemic. This will allow them to thrive post-pandemic by focusing on key business objectives, such as reaching their customers online, attracting new customers, managing deliveries and – most importantly - generating consistent revenue. At the same time, it will inject new life into the UK economy. We want the British business community to know they're not alone; we're in this together and we're committed to helping them rebuild and thrive."

