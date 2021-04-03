 
checkAd

Alligator Bioscience postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.04.2021, 14:02  |  64   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the board of directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021, in connection with that Søren Bregenholt takes office as new CEO of Alligator.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the board of directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting will be held only by advance voting (postal vote) in accordance with temporary legislation. This means that the Annual General Meeting will be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties and that shareholders' exercise of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting can only take place by shareholders voting in advance in the order prescribed.

Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and instructions for the advance voting can be found in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be published no later than four weeks before the new date, and on Alligator's website, https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/.   

The Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 4, 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO
Phone: +46 46 540 82 00
E-mail: malin.carlsson@alligatorbioscience.com 

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CET on April 3, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-postpones-the-annual-general-meeting-to-june-1--2021,c3319504

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3319504/1396953.pdf

Alligator Bioscience postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alligator Bioscience postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021 LUND, Sweden, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the board of directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021, in connection with that Søren Bregenholt takes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market worth $2.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
UK's Hard-Hit Small Businesses Get Free Digital Boost to Rebuild from COVID-19
Marine Collagen Market worth $1,137 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
CGTN: The war in the shadows: Challenges of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang
Alligator Bioscience postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry