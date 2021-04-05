 
India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Worth $1,758 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's disposable income rose from $2,738.1 billion in 2018 to $2,935.9 billion in 2019, says Trading Economics. This is expected to be a key factor to take the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market revenue from $750.3 million in 2019 to $1,758.0 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030. The rise in the purchasing power of people is a result of the rapid industrialization and urbanization, which are leading to higher salaries.

The reason this will be a strong driver for the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market is that with more money, people are able to spend freely on themselves. Skincare remains a predominantly urban concept in India, which is why only those who have a high disposable income usually undergo skin treatments. Spending on one's appearance is still considered a luxury; hence, the rising purchasing power will play an important role in encouraging people to spend on skincare.

Key Findings of India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market

  • Skincare dermacosmetics demand growing due to rising purchasing power of citizens
  • Product usage to increase fastest for skin repair purposes
  • Surging population of teenagers adding to market revenue
  • Preference for personalized skincare increasing in India
  • North India is largest market for skincare dermacosmetics
  • Market players launching new products for larger industry share

The Indian skincare dermacosmetics market has come to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many factories and major commercial places have been closed down to contain the virus spread. Similarly, cosmetic clinics and dermatology departments of hospitals have suspended activities, as the focus is on dealing with the pandemic. Moreover, with a loss of pay and unemployment, people are only spending on essential items, which has reduced the demand for skincare dermacosmetics in the nation.

The Avène category is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market in the years to come, based on brand. The brand includes a wide range of products that help deal with numerous issues related to the skin. Some of the ways in which the products of this brand are intended to help the skin are by removing dead cells, oil, and dirt and keeping it moist.

