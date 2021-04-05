 
Eden Empire Secures Cannabis Development Permit and Announces Joint Venture in Historic Gastown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDEN (CSE:EDEN), is thrilled to announce that the City of Vancouver has granted to EDEN a development permit for a new retail cannabis location at 348 Water Street, located in the heart of Gastown, Vancouver. EDEN has also entered into a letter of intent with an arm’s length third party to operate its Gastown location as a joint venture for proceeds of $500,000CAD. EDEN intends to use these funds to expand its footprint in the State of Michigan.

Key Takeaways

  • Gastown serves as a primary shopping, dining and entertainment district in the heart of Downtown Vancouver.
  • This location sits just steps from the Historic Steam Clock and Terminal SkyTrain Station.
  • Expected to use the proceeds for further expansion in the US cannabis market.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, "Being located just footsteps from Terminal Station and the historic Gastown Steam Clock makes this location a massive attraction for tourists, visitors and residents of the area. We are extremely excited about the introduction to this area and feel our boutique style culture provides an exciting opportunity in Gastown. Obtaining the Gastown location allows EDEN to uniquely position itself with key retail locations within the City of Vancouver.

The gross proceeds brought in through this JV will be used to further our expansion in the US and comes after more powerful news is released from the State of Michigan.”

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at investors@edenempire.com.

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

About Eden Empire

EDEN is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. EDEN intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

EDEN has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of EDEN’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

