Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Worth $633.6 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global revenue cycle management market size is projected to reach USD 633.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing technological advancements and rising adoption of revenue cycle management (RCM) tools by various healthcare providers and others have led to development and upgradation of solutions provided by key players are the major factors driving the market.

The integrated type emerged as the largest segment and accounted for significant revenue share of 69.6% in 2020. Integrated solutions provide a coordinated and streamlined format of a variety of financial activities via a single platform, which results in a uniform process of data collection and analysis. Hence, rising adoption of integrated systems is likely to fuel the growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The market was valued at USD 261.8 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period
  • The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share valued at USD 159.9 billion in 2020 owing to the growing market penetration of software-based solutions in the RCM sector
  • In 2020, integrated segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.6% owing to the rising need to improve the efficiency of healthcare systems and curtail healthcare costs
  • The web-based delivery mode segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Software, Service), By Type (Integrated, Standalone), By Delivery Mode, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028''

Based on product, the software segment is predicted to account for the largest market share valued at USD 159.9 billion in 2020. The growth of the segment is owing to rising adoption and penetration of software-based solutions in the revenue cycle management sector. On the other hand, the service segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, owing to the demand of outsourcing services due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

