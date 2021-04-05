EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Launching New Production Area at Sibirginskaya Underground Mine 05.04.2021 / 12:30 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Myski, Russia - April 5, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports that the Group's Southern Kuzbass Coal Company is launching the second section of the longwall 3-1-11's working area at Sibirginskaya Underground Mine. Investment topped 300 million rubles.

The longwall 3-1-11 lies 450 meters deep. The new extraction area's industrial coal reserves are estimated at 1.5 million tonnes. The working face's seam height is four meters, with the length of 220 meters and an extraction panel of 1,070 meters.

The longwall's second section is equipped with a cutter-loader, an overloader, a crusher, a 220-meter belt conveyor, and a 130-section powered support system. All of the longwall's equipment is fully compliant with modern safety requirements.

"The longwall 3-1-11 with estimated coking coal reserves of 3.5 million tonnes has been launched in the fall of 2019, and we have already mined over 1 million tonnes of coking coal in its first production area. In the near future, we will begin preparing for mining in its third extraction area, which is due to be launched in late 2022," Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov said.

