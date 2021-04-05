PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares

The PVH Foundation – the company’s philanthropic fund specifically dedicated to nonprofit donations and volunteer programs – will provide annual funding to Americares emergency relief efforts, allowing it to maintain a constant state of readiness for emergencies, including pre-positioning relief supplies in disaster-prone countries, maintaining an international roster of on-call disaster response experts, supporting needs assessments and deploying emergency response teams to disaster zones.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is proud to announce that it has joined the Americares Emergency Response Partner Program and committed to support the health-focused relief and development of the organization’s ongoing preparedness, response and recovery efforts around the world.

PVH’s Forward Fashion corporate responsibility strategy recognizes the importance of partnership in the fight against climate change and the impacts that major climate disasters can have on individuals around the world.

“The partnership with Americares builds on PVH’s overall disaster relief efforts that provide company and associate-driven funding for immediate relief and long-term recovery in communities where our associates live and work,” said Guy Vickers, President, PVH Foundation. “We are proud to continue our support of Americares important work on the ground in communities around the world, and further our company purpose to drive fashion forward for good,” added Vickers.

The PVH Foundation first partnered with Americares earlier this year by providing support to its response to the Texas cold weather crisis. Americares responded with emergency shipments of bottled water, life-saving medicines, PPE and other essential relief items for families and local health centers affected by the severe winter weather that wreaked havoc across the state.

“We are so grateful for PVH’s generosity and commitment to giving back—especially during times of crisis,” said Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs, Kate Dischino. “Americares Emergency Response Partners build the foundation from which all our responses are launched and PVH’s support will allow us to prepare for and rapidly respond to future emergencies around the globe.”

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in its warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $19 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods to consumers under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

About Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches 90 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Americares is the world’s leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org.

