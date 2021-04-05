 
Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (844) 831-3022 for domestic callers or (315) 625-6887 for international callers, passcode is 6966926.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

