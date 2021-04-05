Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (844) 831-3022 for domestic callers or (315) 625-6887 for international callers, passcode is 6966926.