 
checkAd

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.

 

What:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.

 

 

 

 

When:

11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Friday, April 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Via Phone:

Domestic: 800-895-3361 Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

International: 785-424-1062 Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

 

 

Via Internet:

Log on to http://www.helmerichpayne.com then click on “Investors” and then click on “News & Events – Event & Presentations” to find the link to the webcast.

 

 

 

 

Questions:

Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365-days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at http://www.helmerichpayne.com under “News & Events – Event & Presentations,” which can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO; Mark Smith, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
Americans Emerge From 2020 With Renewed Focus on Personal Finances
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Air Lease Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
14
Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)