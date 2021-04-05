DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter Results; Updates Full-Year Guidance

“Through this acquisition, we believe we are better able to control the full-funnel engagement of consumers in the market for insurance-related products. The Crisp Results assets will expand both advertiser demand and media distribution for DMS,” stated Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) announced that it has completed an asset purchase from Crisp Marketing, LLC (dba Crisp Results). DMS and Crisp Results are both providers of technology-enabled, data-driven digital performance advertising solutions. The Crisp Results business has a primary focus on insurance with a deep concentration in the fast-growing Medicare insurance category.

Digital Medicare insurance advertising is seeing uplift from long-term secular trends, including growth from an aging population (10,000 Americans turn 65 each day) and a transition from traditional to digital advertising. By 2024, two-thirds of health insurance ad spend is expected to be in digital channels, with much of that ad spend focused on digital performance advertising solutions, such as those provided by DMS to the Medicare insurance sector.

The acquisition is expected to present multiple areas of identified cost savings and a number of cross-sell opportunities across multiple insurance categories. Consideration for the transaction consisted of $40 million paid upon closing, consisting of $20 million in cash and the remainder in equity. The transaction also includes up to $10 million in contingent consideration to be earned over the next twelve months, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, and a $5 million deferred payment. The contingent and deferred compensation can be paid in cash or stock at the election of DMS.

In connection with the transaction, Justin Ferreira will become Senior Vice President, Health & Medicare for DMS and Chris Henry will become Senior Vice President, Health & Medicare Marketing, and both will report to Taryn Lomas, Executive Vice President of Insurance at DMS. “Bringing the Crisp Results processes and relationships into DMS represents the next chapter in our growth story,” commented Ferreira. “We’re looking forward to introducing the power of DMS to our publisher partners and advertiser clients and vice versa.”