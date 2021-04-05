Grapefruit’s New E-Commerce Store to Provide a One-Stop Shop for Its Hourglass Hemp-Derived CBD Topical Cream

The new e-commerce website will serve as the online home for Grapefruit’s growing portfolio of U.S. hemp-derived CBD product lines and as a one-stop, globally accessible shop for all future hemp CBD based products Grapefruit will produce. While there are many fiercely competitive CBD product sites populating the internet, TV, radio and other media, none can offer United States’ federally legal CBD products based on Grapefruit’s patented Hourglass topical cream’s technology.

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a diversified California based cannabis and hemp company, today announces its online merchant has been approved and that Grapefruit will launch its new U.S. e-commerce website in April 2021, featuring the Company’s novel line of hemp CBD only-derived versions of its disruptive, patented Hourglass time release delivery cream.

“Grapefruit is gratified and proud to offer our U.S. and international customers a convenient, one-stop shop to purchase our hemp CBD only-derived versions of Hourglass time-release delivery cream powered products,” said Bradley J. Yourist, CEO of Grapefruit USA, Inc. “Until now, Grapefruit’s Hourglass technology-based products have contained THC, so Grapefruit could not sell these products across state lines or internationally. No such federal legal barrier exists for our new hemp-derived CBD only products. So, as our unique and innovative portfolio of hemp CBD only-based products expands and transforms, Grapefruit will offer novel and competitively priced, high quality CBD hemp only-derived products incorporating the Hourglass technology based time-release delivery to our customers. Furthermore, and most importantly, the public will only be able to buy the vastly superior, Hourglass powered, hemp CBD derived Grapefruit products from Grapefruit and/or its authorized agents. By analogy, it’s as if Grapefruit was the only company on earth with the right to sell electric cars.”

Grapefruit is devoted to selling only high-quality, tested, and reliable products and ensuring it makes no claims unless clinically validated. All of Grapefruit’s hemp CBD-based products to be marketed and sold on the new e-commerce website will be tested and come with a QR coded Certificate of Analysis, which provides consumers with a complete list of third-party verified ingredients certifying precise and accurate labeling of the product’s cannabinoid content, purity and safety.