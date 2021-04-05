 
Oyster Point Pharma Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

George Eliades joins the Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced the appointment of an additional member to its Board of Directors.

Effective immediately, George Eliades, Ph.D, current Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Transformation Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ), will join Oyster Point’s Board of Directors and serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

“We are excited to welcome George to our Board of Directors as we build the commercial infrastructure of Oyster Point Pharma,” said President and CEO Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., M.M.S. “George has extensive experience developing global sales and marketing strategies for numerous therapies in biotech and pharma, and we look forward to his insights and contributions as we work to bring transformative therapies to patients with ocular surface diseases.”

“I look forward to helping Oyster Point Pharma transform from a development company to a high growth commercial organization that has the potential to address unmet needs in the ocular surface disease area for both patients and eye care professionals,” said Dr. Eliades. “I look forward to being part of Oyster Point Pharma’s growth as the company prepares for the potential launch of OC-01 nasal spray and working closely with Jeff and the rest of the Board.”

About George Eliades
George Eliades has served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Transformation Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company, since December 2020. From November 2007 to December 2020, Dr. Eliades was a partner at Bain & Company, where he focused primarily on advising biopharmaceutical clients. Dr. Eliades has advised multiple clients on their transformation agendas, including strategy, cost, M&A and digital driven transformation.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not previously been established.

