Loop Insights Appointed Steward of Sovrin Foundation, Offering World’s First Blockchain-backed Digital Wallet Pass Identity Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights and enhanced customer engagement to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has joined the Sovrin Foundation, an open-source, open-standards technology platform for digital identity. Built on a public blockchain, the Sovrin Ledger protects personal information while giving control of personal data back to the individuals. Loop joins over 70 leading tech organizations around the world including Cisco, T-Mobile and NEC that have committed computing power and resources to strengthen the Sovrin Network.

Loop Insights currently issues credentials through the native mobile wallet that is embedded in Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones, which has been leveraged by Passcreator to offer a secure and easy-to-use platform. However, this data can be difficult for third parties to verify.

On January 12, 2021 Loop Insights finalized its acquisition of Passcreator to provide Loop with complete control over Passcreator and its wallet pass platform. By joining the Sovrin Foundation, the credentials that Loop Insights issues can be fully verified by any third party, allowing organizations to check them against Sovrin’s independent public blockchain. This integration is expected to greatly enhance the existing security and privacy of personal information that is encrypted and secured on Loop’s wallet pass platform, originally created by Passcreator.

By validating our issuance and data on the public Sovrin Ledger, Loop will greatly expand the interoperability of its mobile wallet passes, which can now be validated by any organization or individual. The security of the Sovrin Ledger will also enable users to share individual pieces of information with third parties without revealing their entire personal identity.

As Loop Insights is a data company that is fully committed to improving the security and integrity of personal information, it has become clear that public blockchain technologies will be critical to the security and privacy of personal information moving forward. Loop Insights is excited to be driving this shift together with Sovrin and the many organizations dedicated to enhancing the security, functionality, and customer experience of mobile wallet passes.