CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share Without Warrants to Accelerate Manufacturing of Leronlimab Inventory

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it completed an additional potentially non-dilutive convertible debt offering with an institutional investor, which provides $25 million of immediately available capital. The note has a two-year maturity, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and is secured by all assets of the Company, excluding its intellectual property. The note may be converted at the option of the investor into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $10.00 per share.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, stated, “We are very pleased with the institution’s demonstration of confidence and their understanding of leronlimab’s positioning on its regulatory trajectory. This infusion of capital will help ensure we have sufficient quantities of leronlimab available upon any potential approvals for COVID-19 treatment. We believe leronlimab’s power to help COVID-19 critically ill population is unmatchable. In the interim, we are very excited with the opportunity to sell leronlimab in the Philippines under CSP and potentially other countries under similar situations."

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CytoDyn Fast Track designation to explore two potential indications using leronlimab to treat HIV and metastatic cancer. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis). Leronlimab has been studied in 11 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients). 

