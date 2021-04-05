 
Brunswick Corporation Expands i-Jet Innovation Lab to increase Autonomy and Electrification Capabilities

METTAWA, Ill., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) today announced a major expansion of its i-Jet Innovation Lab at the University of Illinois to support an acceleration of the Company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity and Electrification) strategy and vision to use technology and design to enhance the recreational boating experience.  The new space will triple the square footage of the current location, allowing for more than double the number of students currently at the site and provide a home for some of the rapidly expanding team of full-time electrification and autonomy specialists being hired as part of Brunswick’s Enterprise Technology Team.

Opened in 2018, the i-Jet lab was created to provide an opportunity for engineering, design and business students at the University of Illinois to work closely with leaders at Brunswick to help shape the boating experience by leveraging the latest advancements in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced electrical systems and UX/UI, including virtual/augmented reality. The i-Jet students engage with Brunswick’s corporate and divisional resources to generate creative solutions for Brunswick’s award-winning brands through multi-disciplinary collaboration and the exploration and implementation of these new and emerging technologies.

“Over the past year, we’ve made significant investments in building our electrification and autonomy solutions, more than doubling our enterprise technology team,” said John Reid, Brunswick Corporation vice president of enterprise technologies. “The expansion of our i-Jet lab is a critical component in our ability to improve our pipeline for talent.  We look forward to fostering the next generation of leaders by creating an environment that is conducive to innovation and collaboration as we define the future of the marine industry and deliver innovation and inspiration on the water.”

“We see technology and innovation as enablers to a frictionless boating experience and, importantly, we believe in the power of constant collaboration and exploration.,” said Trevor George, i-Jet Site Director.  “These strengths, along with the collaboration with other companies within the Research Park gives us an opportunity that most companies don’t have, allowing us to define the future of boating by continuously investing in state-of-the-art technology, and industry-leading processes and methods.”

Recently, Brunswick announced additional senior technical positions and new leaders to spearhead its autonomy and electrification programs, including John Oenick, Director of Enterprise Electrification and Jason Arbuckle, Autonomy Technical Lead.

The official grand opening of the expanded i-Jet lab is scheduled for July 1, 2021. To learn more, visit https://ijetlab.com.

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and BoatClass. For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

