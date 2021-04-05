 
BioRestorative Therapies Announces Appointment of Nickolay V. Kukekov, Ph.D to its Board of Directors

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced the appointment of Nickolay V. Kukekov to the BioRestorative Board of Directors, effective March 18th, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kukekov to the BioRestorative Board,” said Lance Alstodt, CEO of BioRestorative. “Dr. Kukekov’s deep experience in the Emerging Growth Lifesciences sector, his proven abilities within the capital markets and strong background in regenerative medicine will be invaluable to us at this stage in our evolution and beyond. Dr. Kukekov shares our vision to become the dominant industry participant within the multi-billion dollar sectors in which our technologies reside. Dr. Kukekov has spent decades assembling the critical components to building successful biotech companies grow from inception to commercialization. He is uniquely qualified to serve on our Board and assist us in exploring all of our strategic and financial alternatives.”

“I am very thankful to the entire BioResorative team for giving me this opportunity. I passionately believe that, with the Company’s novel stem cell approach to treat degenerated spine discs, as well as various metabolic disorders, we will become the leader in stem cell-based therapies and will provide a much-needed help to millions of those who suffer. I am determined to be very actively involved in helping to execute the Company’s financial and corporate objectives, raise capital for its Phase 2 clinical study and gain listing on Nasdaq or NYSE American.”

Dr. Kukekov is currently a Senior Managing Director at Paulson Investment Company. In the last 15+ years on Wall Street, he has held a number of healthcare investment banking positions. He was a founding partner at Highline Research Advisors, served as a Managing Director at Summer Street Research Partners, was a Managing Director at Paramount BioCapital and was a Vice President at Rodman and Renshaw.

Dr. Kukekov received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder in molecular, cellular and developmental biology and his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York. Dr. Kukekov holds a number of research scholarship awards and has authored peer review publications.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

