Americas Cannabis Market Revenue Worth $293,791 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Across North and South America, products containing cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are being promoted as being good for health. For instance, CBD is claimed to offer relief from pain and reduction in inflammation, while THC is being promoted as a treatment for low appetite, insomnia, glaucoma, anxiety and muscle spasticity. As a result, the Americas cannabis market is set to grow from $93,487.2 million in 2019 to $293,791.0 million in 2025, at a high 22.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Key Findings of Americas Cannabis Market

  • Legalization of cannabis is key driver for market
  • Higher cannabis consumption witnessed during COVID-19 pandemic
  • THC more popular cannabis product in Americas
  • Vape shops most-important distribution channel for cannabis products
  • Highest demand for CBD and THC witnessed in U.S.
  • Partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions rampant among market players

This is because with the rising popularity of THC- and CBD-containing products, the demand for cannabis, also known as marijuana, weed, and pot, is increasing; plants of the cannabis genus contain THC and CBD. The promotion of such products as those that can help people in enhancing their life and wellbeing is allowing Americas cannabis market players to increase their sales and convert more people to regular users.

The COVID-19 pandemic, though initially harming the Americas cannabis market, helped it in eventually. The imposition of lockdowns and strict restrictions on movement in regional countries has caused widespread stress and depression; therefore, a large number of people resorted to marijuana. The American Medical Marijuana Association (AMMA) conducted a survey in the U.S. that revealed an increase in the weed smoking incidence among at least 30% of the participants.

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/americas-cannabis-market/report-sample

The THC category is predicted to continue dominating the Americas cannabis market, on the basis of product type, in the years to come. THC-containing products are being promoted as an effective remedy for nausea, appetite loss, pain, insomnia, glaucoma, muscle spasticity and anxiety, all of which are highly prevalent in the region.

