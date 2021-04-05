Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug Application for Pimavanserin for the Treatment of Hallucinations and Delusions Associated with Dementia-Related Psychosis

Despite prior agreements with the Division of Psychiatry regarding the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY study design targeting a broad DRP patient population analyzed as a single group, the Division, in the CRL, cited a lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia, and insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes as lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that the Company has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP). The FDA issued a CRL to indicate that they have completed their review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form.

The DRP pivotal HARMONY study met its prespecified primary and secondary endpoints with robust and persuasive clinical and statistical superiority of pimavanserin over placebo, which was a prospectively agreed prerequisite for the DRP indication. Statistical separation by dementia subgroups and certain minimum numbers of patients with specific subtypes were not among the prespecified requirements.

“Acadia stands behind the robustly positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY study and the prospectively agreed trial design and criteria for establishing efficacy in DRP. Over the entire course of the review, the Division did not raise any concerns regarding the agreed upon study design, including the issues raised in the CRL,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. “We will immediately request a Type A meeting to work with the FDA to address the CRL and determine an expeditious path forward for the approval of pimavanserin in DRP.”

The Division also stated in the CRL that it considers the Phase 2 Alzheimer’s disease psychosis study -019, a supportive study in the sNDA filing, to not be adequate and well controlled, citing that it was a single center study with no type I error control of secondary endpoints in which certain protocol deviations occurred. The Company believes these observations impact neither the positive results on the study’s primary endpoint, nor the study’s overall conclusions of efficacy.