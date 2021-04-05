Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions

Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, and Velodyne Lidar , Inc., (NASDAQ: VLDR), jointly announced today that Knightscope has selected Velodyne Lidar’s technology to power its future 5 th Generation Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs).

Knightscope and Velodyne celebrate 7 years working together as the release of Knightscope's 5th Generation Autonomous Security Robot looms. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Velodyne Lidar ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors and has worked with Knightscope for the past 7 years. Knightscope’s solution is powered by Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensor, which provides reliability, energy efficiency and a full 360-degree environmental view to deliver highly accurate real-time 3D data. The versatile, compact Puck sensor is an ideal solution to enable safe navigation in a wide variety of environmental and lighting conditions.

"As Knightscope has scaled across the country, we’ve utilized Velodyne’s technology on our 3rd and 4th generation machines, and we are proud to announce that our upcoming 5th generation ASRs will continue the long-standing relationship," said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

“Velodyne Lidar is pleased to have worked closely with Knightscope on providing increasingly important autonomous security solutions,” said Anand Gopalan, chief executive officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Our lidar sensors help enable 24/7 security functionality needed in all types of indoor, outdoor and light conditions. We are aligned with Knightscope in our mission of advancing public safety to achieve healthy and thriving communities for all.”

Knightscope’s robots have been patrolling across the country for well over 1 million hours and operate across 5 time zones. This ground-breaking technology has begun to make a positive impact on society, and you can learn more at www.knightscope.com/crime

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.