NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance and Compliance

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business today announced that its SURVEIL-X Suitability for Wealth Management solution has been named the winner of the 2021 “Wealth Management Innovation” award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market. NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Suitability is an integrated, turnkey solution that addresses global sales practices and suitability regulations including MiFID II, FINRA Rule 2111 and 3110, Dodd-Frank, IIROC 1300 and many others. This is the third consecutive year that The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognized NICE Actimize’s achievements in cutting-edge financial crime risk management solutions.

As global regulatory bodies stepped up enforcement of investment suitability regulations to ensure firms and their advisors are acting in the best interest of their customers, NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Suitability further enhanced its Conduct Risk solution. NICE Actimize introduced new flexible client review and best alternative investment models, integrated communications surveillance, and enhanced investigative tools to enable firms to align compliance programs with changing business models and business requirements, while also driving down costs by automating investment suitability compliance processes.

At the heart of the SURVEIL-X Suitability solution is its innovation in addressing 2020’s Regulation Best Interest rule that was recently launched in the United States. A multi-faceted regulation, Reg BI imposed a number of obligations on broker-dealers, including requirements to provide timely disclosures to retail clients; exercise diligence (care) in making investment recommendations in line with each client’s best interest; and maintain and enforce compliance procedures.

“As a comprehensive, integrated solution, NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Suitability automates compliance processes so they’re easier to manage, and helps firms meet various obligations under sales practice and suitability regulations such as Reg BI in the US. We thank FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our innovation,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE.

“Once again, we were thrilled to recognize NICE Actimize as a leading innovator distinguishing itself with its SURVEIL-X Suitability for Wealth Management solution. Congratulations to the NICE Actimize financial markets compliance team for this well-deserved industry recognition,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Reg BI was the most significant change to suitability regulations in the United States in the past twenty years, and we were pleased to award NICE Actimize’s innovation and support for broker-dealers in addressing the enormous compliance burden these regulations foster.”