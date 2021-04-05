 
checkAd

Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed Titanium Cervical Spacer System with Nanovate Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and the first patient implant of the 3D-printed CONSTRUX Mini Ti Spacer System. Developed to enhance anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures, the CONSTRUX Mini Ti cervical spacer with Nanovate Technology is the first 3D-printed titanium interbody introduced to the market by Orthofix.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005029/en/

Image of Orthofix’s first 3D-printed titanium interbody, the CONSTRUX Mini Ti Cervical Spacer System with Nanovate Technology. (Photo: Orthofix Medical Inc.)

Image of Orthofix’s first 3D-printed titanium interbody, the CONSTRUX Mini Ti Cervical Spacer System with Nanovate Technology. (Photo: Orthofix Medical Inc.)

“The ACDF procedure, which is often used to treat a herniated cervical disc or degenerative disc disease, involves replacing a patient’s damaged cervical disc with an interbody packed with a biologic to promote fusion in order to provide stability and strength to the area,” said Wayne Cheng, M.D., an orthopedic spine surgeon operating at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA, who performed the first patient implant procedure. “The CONSTRUX Mini Ti System’s optimized porosity and surface allows bone to grow into and through the spacer in order to aid with the patient’s fusion.”

The CONSTRUX Mini Ti Spacer System with Nanovate Technology is one of many Orthofix products with nanotechnology FDA clearance including the CONSTRUX Mini PTC Spacer System, the Pillar SA PTC Spacer System, and the FORZA PTC Spacer System. When compared to solid PEEK devices, the 3D-printed endplates of these implants with Nanovate Technology show a significant increase in growth factors involved in osteogenesis and osteoblast maturation resulting in a more favorable osteogenic environment for bone ingrowth.

“Orthofix’s cervical spine offerings feature a wide array of implants ranging from motion-preserving products like the M6-C artificial cervical disc to advanced interbody and fixation solutions that aid surgeons in restoring spinal alignment and decreasing pain and nerve compression,” said Orthofix President of Global Spine Kevin Kenny. “We are dedicated to expanding our comprehensive cervical spine solutions with technologies like the CONSTRUX Mini Ti Spacer System that can make a meaningful difference in our product offerings and in the lives of patients.”

Seite 1 von 3
Orthofix Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed Titanium Cervical Spacer System with Nanovate Technology Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and the first patient implant of the 3D-printed CONSTRUX Mini Ti …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance ...
Americans Emerge From 2020 With Renewed Focus on Personal Finances
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Orthofix Launches Nationwide Recycling Program to Improve Sustainability