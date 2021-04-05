David R. Guyer, MD to Step Down from Iveric Bio Board to Rejoin Venture Fund

“As a co-founder, former Chief Executive Officer and most recently Executive Chair, David has been an integral part of Iveric Bio’s leadership, a trusted advisor and visionary in retinal medicine, and I sincerely thank him for his hard work and significant contributions to the Company,” stated Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer and President of Iveric Bio. “On behalf of the entire Company, we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with David over the years and we wish him continued success.”

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that David R. Guyer, MD, co-founder and Executive Chairman, is stepping down from the Iveric Bio Board after 14 years, effective following Iveric Bio’s 2021 Annual Stockholder Meeting scheduled to be held on May 19, 2021. Dr. Guyer has served as the Chairman of Iveric’s Board of Directors since its founding. During Dr. Guyer’s tenure he led the Company from its initial public offering to being a late-stage clinical company focused on the discovery and development of both therapeutic and gene therapy treatment options for retinal diseases. Dr. Guyer will rejoin SV Health Investors as a Venture Partner having previously been both a Venture Partner and Partner at SV.

"Iveric Bio's strong management team has evolved to the point where there is no longer a need for an Executive Chair,” stated Dr. Guyer. “After more than 14 years on the Board, I feel that this is a good departure point such that I can return to my passion as a venture capitalist. I will rejoin SV Health Investors where I will be able to focus on new company generation and board service. I am very excited about Iveric's Phase 3 program of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and look forward to continuing to serve the Company as a Senior Advisor."

“David’s contributions to Iveric Bio have been significant,” stated Axel Bolte, Member of the Board of Iveric Bio. “After having worked with David throughout most of his tenure with the Company, it will be hard to imagine board meetings without David’s presence and clinical insights. We are grateful that David agreed to the Board’s request that he serve as a senior advisor so that we can continue to work with him even if in a different role.”

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. Vision is Our Mission. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.