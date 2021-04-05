 
checkAd

David R. Guyer, MD to Step Down from Iveric Bio Board to Rejoin Venture Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 12:45  |  43   |   |   

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that David R. Guyer, MD, co-founder and Executive Chairman, is stepping down from the Iveric Bio Board after 14 years, effective following Iveric Bio’s 2021 Annual Stockholder Meeting scheduled to be held on May 19, 2021. Dr. Guyer has served as the Chairman of Iveric’s Board of Directors since its founding. During Dr. Guyer’s tenure he led the Company from its initial public offering to being a late-stage clinical company focused on the discovery and development of both therapeutic and gene therapy treatment options for retinal diseases. Dr. Guyer will rejoin SV Health Investors as a Venture Partner having previously been both a Venture Partner and Partner at SV.

“As a co-founder, former Chief Executive Officer and most recently Executive Chair, David has been an integral part of Iveric Bio’s leadership, a trusted advisor and visionary in retinal medicine, and I sincerely thank him for his hard work and significant contributions to the Company,” stated Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer and President of Iveric Bio. “On behalf of the entire Company, we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with David over the years and we wish him continued success.”

"Iveric Bio's strong management team has evolved to the point where there is no longer a need for an Executive Chair,” stated Dr. Guyer. “After more than 14 years on the Board, I feel that this is a good departure point such that I can return to my passion as a venture capitalist. I will rejoin SV Health Investors where I will be able to focus on new company generation and board service. I am very excited about Iveric's Phase 3 program of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and look forward to continuing to serve the Company as a Senior Advisor."

“David’s contributions to Iveric Bio have been significant,” stated Axel Bolte, Member of the Board of Iveric Bio. “After having worked with David throughout most of his tenure with the Company, it will be hard to imagine board meetings without David’s presence and clinical insights. We are grateful that David agreed to the Board’s request that he serve as a senior advisor so that we can continue to work with him even if in a different role.”

About Iveric Bio
 Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. Vision is Our Mission. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Seite 1 von 2
IVERIC bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

David R. Guyer, MD to Step Down from Iveric Bio Board to Rejoin Venture Fund IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that David R. Guyer, MD, co-founder and Executive Chairman, is stepping down from the Iveric Bio Board after 14 years, effective following Iveric Bio’s 2021 Annual Stockholder Meeting scheduled to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance ...
Americans Emerge From 2020 With Renewed Focus on Personal Finances
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
16.03.21
Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)