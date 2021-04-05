 
checkAd

Myovant Sciences Appoints Lauren Merendino as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 12:58  |  45   |   |   

BASEL, Switzerland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Lauren Merendino as Chief Commercial Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., effective April 5, 2021. Ms. Merendino brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech leadership experience to Myovant, with expertise in building and leading commercial teams accompanied by a record of successful product launches. She most recently served as Vice President, Neurological Rare Diseases at Genentech. Ms. Merendino will be a member of Myovant’s Executive Committee, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer David Marek.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren, who joins Myovant at a pivotal point following our transition into a commercial-stage company,” said Mr. Marek. “The recent FDA approval in advanced prostate cancer and our upcoming regulatory milestones in uterine fibroids and endometriosis set us up for an exciting path forward. Lauren’s experience of building and leading top-performing commercial teams will be critical in enabling our therapies to reach patients who can benefit the most. I also want to sincerely thank Adele Gulfo for serving as the interim Chief Commercial Officer over the past year and for her continued support as a member of Myovant’s Board of Directors.”

Ms. Merendino is a seasoned commercial leader with experience across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases, and across all stages of the product lifecycle. She has played a leadership role in multiple launches, with particular experience in oral therapies and buy-and-bill processes. In her most recent role as Vice President, Neurological Rare Diseases at Genentech, she led the cross-functional team including marketing, sales, market access, medical affairs, and government affairs, overseeing two brands, including the launch of a new treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. Over her tenure at Roche and Genentech, she held a variety of leadership positions spanning national sales, marketing, as well as commercial strategies for molecules in early development and business development deals.

“I am delighted to join Myovant and its highly talented team at this exciting moment in the company’s growth,” said Ms. Merendino. “I believe Myovant has a real opportunity to improve the lives of many women and men, not only with the medicines it is developing but also with its broader commitment to empowering women and men to be active participants in their care journeys.”

About Myovant Sciences 
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. We have one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Our lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Crowe
Vice President, Investor Relations
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
+1 (650) 781-9106
investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:
Albert Liao 
Director, Corporate Communications
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
+1 (650) 410-3055
media@myovant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/998fbf55-69c4-4e0b ...

 


Myovant Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myovant Sciences Appoints Lauren Merendino as Chief Commercial Officer BASEL, Switzerland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Lauren Merendino as Chief Commercial Officer of Myovant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Eden Empire Secures Cannabis Development Permit and Announces Joint Venture in Historic Gastown ...
Mexus Prepares To Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine; Continues To Speak To Potential Partners
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$90 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Myovant Sciences Announces European Medicines Agency Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Relugolix for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
24.03.21
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Positive Data from Phase 3 LIBERTY Randomized Withdrawal Study of Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy in Women with Uterine Fibroids
23.03.21
Myovant Sciences Announces Recipients of “Forward for Health Equity” Grants to Improve Healthcare Access in Prostate Cancer and Uterine Fibroids

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
50
Myovant Sciences Kauf 01.04.2020