Oncolytics Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss AWARE-1 Data, the Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep in Breast Cancer, and its Synergistic Activity with CAR T Cells in Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar discussing AWARE-1 data, the immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep in breast cancer, and its synergistic activity with CAR T cells in solid tumors. The webinar will take place on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders Aleix Prat, M.D., Ph.D. (Clínic Barcelona) and Richard Vile, Ph.D., (Mayo Clinic). Dr. Prat's portion of the presentation will focus on data from the AWARE-1 window-of-opportunity clinical trial evaluating pelareorep with and without atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in early-stage breast cancer, which will be presented at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Dr. Vile will then discuss the results of a preclinical study evaluating pelareorep and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell combination therapy in solid tumors (link to PR, link to poster).

During the event, Oncolytics' management team will also give a corporate update and discuss the company's upcoming milestones. Dr. Prat, Dr. Vile, and company management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

About the KOLs

Aleix Prat, M.D., Ph.D. is the Head of the Medical Oncology Department of the Hospital Clínic Barcelona (Spain), Associate Professor at the University of Barcelona, Head of the Translational Genomics and Targeted Therapeutics in Solid Tumors Lab at IDIBAPS, and President of the governing board of the Spanish Breast Cancer Cooperative Research Group (SOLTI), which performs clinical trials of excellence in oncology. He was also named a member of the Executive Board of The Breast International Group (BIG) in 2018. BIG is an international non-profit organization that is linked to more than 3,000 hospitals and includes more than 10,000 experts and more than 56 cooperative groups from around the world.