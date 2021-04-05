VIZIO’s Sustainability Efforts Praised for the Fifth Consecutive Year by Environmental Protection Agency

Over the past seven years, VIZIO has diverted more than 152,000 tons of electronic waste from landfills. VIZIO’s long standing electronic waste recycling program is evidence of the importance VIZIO places on environmental sustainability.

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it received the 2020 Sustainable Materials Management Gold Tier award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA has recognized VIZIO’s sustainable practices each year since 2016, including Gold Tier Awards for both 2019 and 2020.

“Part of being an American company is taking a sense of pride in how we recycle electronics waste responsibly,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. “We truly believe that by continuing to educate consumers and promote the use of our electronics waste recycling program, we can make a positive environmental impact.”

“The innovation and environmental leadership shown by these companies is outstanding,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The Electronics Challenge award winners are corporate role models creating new products that show environmental improvement can go hand-in-hand with other technological advances. EPA encourages others to follow their lead by implementing similar innovative approaches.”

