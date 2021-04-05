 
VIZIO’s Sustainability Efforts Praised for the Fifth Consecutive Year by Environmental Protection Agency

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it received the 2020 Sustainable Materials Management Gold Tier award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA has recognized VIZIO’s sustainable practices each year since 2016, including Gold Tier Awards for both 2019 and 2020.

Over the past seven years, VIZIO has diverted more than 152,000 tons of electronic waste from landfills. VIZIO’s long standing electronic waste recycling program is evidence of the importance VIZIO places on environmental sustainability.

“Part of being an American company is taking a sense of pride in how we recycle electronics waste responsibly,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. “We truly believe that by continuing to educate consumers and promote the use of our electronics waste recycling program, we can make a positive environmental impact.”

“The innovation and environmental leadership shown by these companies is outstanding,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The Electronics Challenge award winners are corporate role models creating new products that show environmental improvement can go hand-in-hand with other technological advances. EPA encourages others to follow their lead by implementing similar innovative approaches.”

For more information about VIZIO's sustainability projects visit VIZIO.com/environment and to learn more about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visit EPA.gov.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

