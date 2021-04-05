 
Can-Fite Cannabis Compound Inhibits Liver Cancer Growth in Preclinical Studies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory and liver diseases, announced today it has completed pre-clinical studies demonstrating that a CBD rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction induces inhibition of liver cancer cell growth. Can-Fite has expertise in developing drugs to treat liver diseases including advanced liver cancer with its drug candidate Namodenoson which is expected to enter a pivotal Phase III study in Q4 2021.

As a global leader in discovering and developing drugs which target the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), Can-Fite showed that a CBD rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction inhibited the growth of liver HEP-3b hepatocellular carcinoma cells via the A3AR by inhibiting Wnt- and NF-kappa B-related regulatory pathways. The Wnt signaling pathway is known to be highly active in controlling the growth of liver cancer cells. An A3AR antagonist, MRS1523 reversed this effect demonstrating that the inhibitory effect is mediated via Can-Fite’s target, A3AR.

“These findings present a novel therapeutic opportunity for cannabis derived compounds in liver cancer and further enhance Can-Fite’s assets. Liver cancer is very difficult to treat and patients are in need of more options. Cannabinoid-based compounds may offer an effective and safe alternative for this unmet need,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

The Company has filed patent applications protecting its discovery of cannabinoid-based therapies where the A3AR target is overexpressed including liver cancer.

According to Adroit Market Research, the medical cannabis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29% to $56.7 billion by 2026. Liver cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths globally, with an estimated 854,000 new cases and 810,000 deaths annually. DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market will reach $3.8 billion in 2027 in the G8 countries.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

