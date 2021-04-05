As a global leader in discovering and developing drugs which target the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), Can-Fite showed that a CBD rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction inhibited the growth of liver HEP-3b hepatocellular carcinoma cells via the A3AR by inhibiting Wnt- and NF-kappa B-related regulatory pathways. The Wnt signaling pathway is known to be highly active in controlling the growth of liver cancer cells. An A3AR antagonist, MRS1523 reversed this effect demonstrating that the inhibitory effect is mediated via Can-Fite’s target, A3AR.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory and liver diseases, announced today it has completed pre-clinical studies demonstrating that a CBD rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction induces inhibition of liver cancer cell growth. Can-Fite has expertise in developing drugs to treat liver diseases including advanced liver cancer with its drug candidate Namodenoson which is expected to enter a pivotal Phase III study in Q4 2021.

“These findings present a novel therapeutic opportunity for cannabis derived compounds in liver cancer and further enhance Can-Fite’s assets. Liver cancer is very difficult to treat and patients are in need of more options. Cannabinoid-based compounds may offer an effective and safe alternative for this unmet need,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

The Company has filed patent applications protecting its discovery of cannabinoid-based therapies where the A3AR target is overexpressed including liver cancer.

According to Adroit Market Research, the medical cannabis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29% to $56.7 billion by 2026. Liver cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths globally, with an estimated 854,000 new cases and 810,000 deaths annually. DelveInsight estimates the HCC drug market will reach $3.8 billion in 2027 in the G8 countries.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

