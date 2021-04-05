 
checkAd

Acceleron Announces Clinical Trial Updates, Preclinical Presentations on Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2021 International Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that updates from the PULSAR and SPECTRA Phase 2 clinical trials of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) will be presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference (ATS 2021), held virtually May 14-19. The Company will also present preclinical research on the effects of a murine version of sotatercept in animal models of PAH and pulmonary hypertension.

ATS 2021 will include interim results from the open-label extension of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial through 48 weeks. The presentation will highlight changes from baseline in a range of endpoints, including six-minute walk distance and World Health Organization (WHO) functional class. The conference will also feature interim data from the SPECTRA Phase 2 trial assessing the effect of sotatercept on peak oxygen uptake and exercise hemodynamics, as measured by invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing.

“It’s quite gratifying to return to the ATS International Conference with new sotatercept data, having first presented topline results from the PULSAR trial during a special breaking news session at ATS 2020 Virtual,” said Habib Dable, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. “The results to be shared this year strengthen our confidence in sotatercept’s potential to become a backbone therapy for patients with PAH.”

Clinical Presentations

Session: Come Together – Clinical Advances in Pulmonary Hypertension: Lesson from Best Abstracts

Date: Wed, May 19, 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. EDT

Title: PULSAR Study Open-Label Extension: Interim Results from a Phase 2 Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Sotatercept When Added to Standard of Care for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Title: The SPECTRA Study: A Phase 2a Single-Arm, Open-Label, Multicenter Exploratory Study to Assess the Effects of Sotatercept for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

The PULSAR and SPECTRA presentations will include additional data and analyses not disclosed in the abstracts.

Preclinical ePoster Presentations

Session: A Hard Day’s Night – Novel Molecular Mechanisms and Treatment Options in PAH and Beyond: From Pulmonary Vasculature to RV

Title: Sotatercept Analog RAP-011 Alleviates Cardiopulmonary Remodeling and Inflammation in a Model of Heritable PAH Arising from Bmpr2 Haploinsufficiency

Title: Sotatercept Analog RAP-011 Reduces Right Ventricular Hypertrophy and Alleviates Pulmonary Hypertension in A ZSF1 Rat Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Seite 1 von 4
Acceleron Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acceleron Announces Clinical Trial Updates, Preclinical Presentations on Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2021 International Conference Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that updates from the PULSAR and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance ...
Americans Emerge From 2020 With Renewed Focus on Personal Finances
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results of the PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension