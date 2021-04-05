NETSTREIT Corp. Provides Update on First Quarter Business Activities and Increases External Growth Target for 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 05.04.2021, 13:00 | 23 | 0 |
NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today provided an update on the Company’s first quarter business activities. The Company also announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.
FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Construction:
First Quarter 2021 Portfolio Activity:
- For the first quarter, the Company had total net investment activity of $89.5 million, which includes acquisitions and development
- The Company completed $88.2 million of acquisitions at an initial cash capitalization rate of 6.7%. Acquisitions completed during the quarter had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.8 years, with 65.7% of the properties occupied by investment grade rated tenants and the remaining 34.3% occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles (unrated tenants with more than $1.0 billion in annual sales and a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x)
- The Company provided $1.3 million of funding in the first quarter to support an estimated $4.4 million development project for an investment grade tenant that is expected to be completed in the next 12 months
- The Company did not have any dispositions during the first quarter
Quarter End Portfolio Position:
- As of March 31, 2021, the NETSTREIT portfolio was comprised of 235 leases, contributing $48.0 million of annualized base rent1, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.1 years, of which 69.6% were occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 11.2% were occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles
- The Company added Marshalls (TJX Companies), Natural Grocers (Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc), Ross Stores, Inc. and Wawa, Inc. to its portfolio, increasing the total tenant count to 60 tenants
- The Company continues to have no exposure to any theater, health club or early childhood education tenants
Operating Activity:
- The Company collected 100.0% of rent payments for the months of January, February and March 2021, resulting in seven consecutive months of 100.0% collections
- The Company maintained portfolio occupancy of 100.0% as of March 31, 2021
Balance Sheet:
- The Company ended the quarter with $13.0 million outstanding on its revolving line of credit, $175 million outstanding on its fully hedged term loan and a cash balance of $13.7 million
2021 Outlook
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0