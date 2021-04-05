 
Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a commercial leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor events:

  • Wells Fargo Future Mobility Conference (April 7-8, 2021)
  • Wedbush Electric Vehicle Conference (April 8, 2021)
  • Cormark Inflection 2021: Materials, Industrials, Agriculture and Power in an Era of Sustainability Conference (April 12-16, 2021)
  • U.S. Capital Advisors’ Energy Transition Fireside Chat Series (April 15, 2021)

On February 16, 2021, Li-Cycle announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Li-Cycle intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “LICY.”

ABOUT LI-CYCLE

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub TechnologiesTM to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, please visit https://li-cycle.com/ .

ABOUT PERIDOT ACQUISITION CORP.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For more information, please visit https://peridotspac.com/.

