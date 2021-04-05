Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a commercial leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor events:

Wells Fargo Future Mobility Conference (April 7-8, 2021)

Wedbush Electric Vehicle Conference (April 8, 2021)

Cormark Inflection 2021: Materials, Industrials, Agriculture and Power in an Era of Sustainability Conference (April 12-16, 2021)

U.S. Capital Advisors’ Energy Transition Fireside Chat Series (April 15, 2021)

On February 16, 2021, Li-Cycle announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Li-Cycle intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “LICY.”