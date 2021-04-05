 
Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Healthcare Conferences

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in virtual fireside chats for the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Chardan 5th Annual Manufacturing Summit.

Conferences Details:

Event:

 

20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date:

 

Monday, April 12, 2021

Time:

 

10:15 am ET

Format:

 

Fireside chat

Participants:

 

RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO

 

 

 

Event:

 

Chardan 5th Annual Manufacturing Summit

Date:

 

Monday, April 26, 2021

Time:

 

1:00 pm ET

Format:

 

Fireside chat

Participants:

 

RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO

 

 

Fred Porter, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer

 

 

Greg Gara, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing

Webcasts for these conferences will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

