Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

To access the live presentation, please use the following information: Westwater Resources, Inc. Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time / 1:00 PM Pacific Time Webcast: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/westwater-resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy materials development company, today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST. Christopher M. Jones, CEO of Westwater, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

If you can’t make the live presentation, Westwater Resources’ webcast will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/westwater-resources

The Westwater Battery Graphite Process

The distinguishing characteristics of the Westwater Battery Graphite Process:

Our process is designed for a sustainable environmental footprint, unique in the battery graphite industry.

Our process produces three battery graphite materials; this broadens our marketplace to all types of batteries, rather than a single battery type.

Off-spec materials generated by our Coated Spherical Graphite process will be reprocessed for Purified Micronized Graphite production, minimizing waste and optimizing overall production yield.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company’s projects include the Coosa Graphite Project—the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States—and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.