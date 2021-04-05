 
checkAd

Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST. Christopher M. Jones, CEO of Westwater, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
 Westwater Resources, Inc. Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow
Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time / 1:00 PM Pacific Time
Webcast: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/westwater-resources

If you can’t make the live presentation, Westwater Resources’ webcast will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/westwater-resources

The Westwater Battery Graphite Process

The distinguishing characteristics of the Westwater Battery Graphite Process:

  • Our process is designed for a sustainable environmental footprint, unique in the battery graphite industry.
  • Our process produces three battery graphite materials; this broadens our marketplace to all types of batteries, rather than a single battery type.
  • Off-spec materials generated by our Coated Spherical Graphite process will be reprocessed for Purified Micronized Graphite production, minimizing waste and optimizing overall production yield.

About Westwater Resources
 Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company’s projects include the Coosa Graphite Project—the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States—and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

About SNN.Network
 SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

Seite 1 von 3
Westwater Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST. Christopher M. Jones, CEO of Westwater, will be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance ...
Americans Emerge From 2020 With Renewed Focus on Personal Finances
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Westwater Resources Pilot Program Achieves Production Milestone
19.03.21
Westwater Resources Common Stock Begins Trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange
08.03.21
Westwater Resources Announces Transfer to the NYSE American Stock Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
389
WestWater Resourcen früher Uranium Resourcen