Evelo Biosciences to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced that management will present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12th 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that act on SINTAX, the small intestinal axis, and to have systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn and video.

Contact
Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
jcotrone@evelobio.com


